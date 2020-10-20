Trade & Invest in the Most
Effective Way
Built using the latest technology, Envi FX is an intuitive platform that gifts traders with the tools they need to aim higher and unlock their trading potential.
Super-Tight Spreads
Envi FX is proud to offer some of the most competitive spreads on the market, minimize risks and trade with the best conditions.
- FX Majors
- FX Crosses
- FX Exotics
- Indices
- Energys
- Cryptos
- EU Shares
- US Shares
- Metals
Prices are Indicative and may be delayed. Depending on your account type or time of day Spreads can vary.
Account Funding
Envi FX welcomes the most efficient and hassle-free funding methods. Traders can choose the one most convenient to them from a multitude of top-tier payment providers.
EASY DEPOSITS
Direct Debit / Credit Cards Deposits
Deposit directly with Bitcoin
QUICK WITHDRAWALS
Withdraw funds back to your Debit/Credit Card
Withdraw your funds using Bitcoin
Security Guaranteed. Our system is built with a secure account segregation method.
More Reasons to Trade with Envi FX
We Integrate multiple solutions to our platform to ensure the best experience. Providing top of the line service to all traders that join Envi FX.
Market Expertise: EAs, market insights and analysis tools available.
Passive Income: Extra earnings with our leading Affiliate Program.
Revolutionary Technology: One trading platform, multiple opportunities.
Trust: Offering traders the safest trading environment around.
Anytime, Anywhere, Any Device
Our customizable, user-friendly MetaTrader 4 trading platform allows you to explore the world’s biggest markets anywhere with an internet connection.
Around the Clock Expert Support
Whether you choose phone, email or live chat, we’re here for you when you need us.
Conquer your Goals
Enjoy next-level trading conditions, expert support and groundbreaking technology.